Kampala Police Commanders Sent for Security Training

More than 20 senior commanders from the Kampala Metropolitan Police Directorate have been sent to Kigo police training facility to undergo a one-week training. In the one week, commanders will be trained in basic police station management, weapon handling, target shooting, instinctive shooting, scene of crime management, Taekwondo, defensive skills, and counter terrorism skills among others.
Kampala Police Commanders Sent for Security Training5 Jan 2018, 16:47 Comments 70 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
