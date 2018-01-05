Dear Jeanne
Kampala Police Commanders Sent for Security Training

5 Jan 2018 Kampala, Uganda
More than 20 senior commanders from the Kampala Metropolitan Police Directorate have been sent to Kigo police training facility to undergo a one-week training. In the one week, commanders will be trained in basic police station management, weapon handling, target shooting, instinctive shooting, scene of crime management, Taekwondo, defensive skills, and counter terrorism skills among others.

 

Tagged with: basic security management course police training uganda police force

