Kampala RCC Denies Working with "Smart City" Youths

In short
The youths, who often wear black T-Shirts and light green reflector jackets with the inscription "Smart City", have in the previous days been seen enforcing law and order in the City alongside law enforcement officers from Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA and police.
Kampala RCC Denies Working with "Smart City" Youths12 Jan 2022, 14:37 Comments 210 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report
KCCA is to begin arresting both street vendors and their customers from this week. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.