Kampala Recorded Highest Maternal Deaths in 2020-Report

In short
Findings published in the National Annual Maternal and Perinatal Death Surveillance and Response Report 2019/2020 show that the highest number of women who died were in Kampala followed by Hoima and Masaka districts. Other districts that reported high figures were Kabarole and Gulu.
Kampala Recorded Highest Maternal Deaths in 2020-Report11 Mar 2021
In short
Tagged with: Kampala Recorded Highest Maternal Deaths in 2020- MOH Report Maternal Mortality in Uganda Prevalence of Maternal Mortality in Uganda
