Kampala Registers Improved Air Quality Two Weeks into Lockdown

AirQo is establishing air monitors in the communities such that people can report pollution events

Speaking at the World Health Summit regional meeting on Tuesday morning, Prof. Lynn Atuyambe, the head of researchers conducting air quality monitoring and lung health research in Kampala, said that his team is now specifically looking at air patterns between June and August, whose report they will release in three months.

 

