Free Bobi Wine Protest Suspects Charged with Inciting Violence

In short
The suspects include mechanics, vendors and small business operators from Kisekka, Nasser Road, Nakasero Market and Katwe. Only 33 out of the 50 suspects who were locked up at CPS are on the charge sheet.
Free Bobi Wine Protest Suspects Charged with Inciting Violence23 Aug 2018, 07:48 Comments 175 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
In short
Tagged with: accusation violence assembly witness
Mentioned: directorate of public prosecution katwe kampala katwe police station old kampala mukono resident state attorney
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.