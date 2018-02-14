Kampala South Region Police Commanders Arrested for Extortion

In short
More than five officers including the Regional Police Commander Siraj Bakaleke have been implicated in a scheme that led to gunpoint extortion from the two foreigners who were in the country to purchase gold.
Kampala South Region Police Commanders Arrested for Extortion14 Feb 2018, 07:16 Comments 271 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
