Fahad Muganga
08:04

Kampala Student Center: Now a Shadow of Its Past Top story

29 Dec 2022, 07:59 Comments 176 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
Kampala students center

Kampala students center

In short
In its heyday, the school which was established in 1990 had come up with an alternative model that gave students both flexible and affordable learning. The model attracted hundreds of mature students which sought to learn but also gave opportunities to the less privileged, and those rejected from other schools.

 

Tagged with: Kampala students center

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.