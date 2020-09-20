Kampala Tops in Promoting Coronavirus - President Museveni

In short
According to President Museveni, the indiscipline with Kampala has led to abuse of SOPs which when followed are effective in curving the spread of the diaease
Kampala Tops in Promoting Coronavirus - President Museveni20 Sep 2020, 22:17 Comments 193 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
