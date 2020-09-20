Pamela Mawanda
22:32

Kampala Tops in Promoting Coronavirus - President Museveni

20 Sep 2020, 22:17 Comments 193 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
President Yoweri Museveni Courtesy Photo

President Yoweri Museveni

In short
According to President Museveni, the indiscipline with Kampala has led to abuse of SOPs which when followed are effective in curving the spread of the diaease

 

Tagged with: COVID-19 Kampala Takes Cup for Promoting Corona President Yoweri Museveni Presidential COVID-19 National Address

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.