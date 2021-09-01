Kampala Traders Call Off Strike Over Textile Taxes After Govt Assurances

In short
Nagenda now says the most contentious issue was about the goods that had already been ordered before the new tax policy came into place and were either in transit or in customs bonded warehouses. The traders have been told that they can clear such cargo under the previous tax measures.
Kampala Traders Call Off Strike Over Textile Taxes After Govt Assurances1 Sep 2021, 07:40 Comments 169 Views Business and finance Updates
In short
Tagged with: Tax on clothes
Mentioned: Kampala City Traders Association, KACITA
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.