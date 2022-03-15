In short
Ryoichi Yamasaki, the project resident Engineer from Shimizu told URN during a guided tour of the project, that they have completed casting concrete works for the tunnel, erected pillars for the flyover, constructed the drainage system and are in the process of erecting passenger Passovers.
Kampala’s First Fly-Over Project Halfway Complete Top story15 Mar 2022, 12:03 Comments 255 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Business and finance Report
The contractors shall lay the groud with steel ducts connecting to the rest of the pillars ahead to make a firm ground for the fly over.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.