In short
The Busoga North Police Spokesperson, Michael Kasadha, says that the suspects face two counts of child neglect and murder. He says that the couple was fond of starving and beating up their children unsparingly, prompting the intervention of officers from the Police Child and Family Protection Unit-CFPU.
Kamuli Couple in Custody Over Son's Death29 Dec 2022, 08:18 Comments 107 Views Kamuli, Uganda Crime Report
In short
Tagged with: child
Mentioned: Busoga North Godfrey Musenero Michael Kasadha
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.