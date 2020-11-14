In short
The deceased’s husband Badiru Watongola, who doubles as the Kamuli municipality NRM chairperson told URN in a phone interview that his wife breathed her last around 11:30 am Saturday morning. He said that the deceased legislator was admitted with breathing difficulties and they are yet to confirm whether she succumbed to COVID-19 or some other illness.
Kamuli Municipality MP Rehema Watongola Dead Top story14 Nov 2020, 12:50 Comments 572 Views Politics Report
