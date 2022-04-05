Kamuli Progressive Banned for Fronting 25-Year-Old Man in Schools Games

In short

According to a statement released by Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association-USSSA, Stephen Mugulusi, a striker with Kamuli Progressive school, was found guilty of using different names to feature in different tournaments. Basing on the evidence extracted from the 2018 alumni album of St. Henry’s College, Mayuge, USSSA found Kamuli Progressive guilty of knowingly fielding an overaged 'mercenary' to compete in the children's games.