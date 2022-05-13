Shiphrah Kwagala
Kamunyu's Tenure As MUASA, FASPU Chairperson Comes to An End

Dr. Kamunyu and Professor Nawangwe -Courtesy Picture_11zon

As MUASA Chairperson, Kamunyu was a vocal critic of the university administration, representing voices of staff demanding reforms in key areas of the institution including employment systems, the welfare of staff, academic freedoms, and proper functioning of university systems, and spoke against financial excesses and misallocation of resources.

 

