Kamuswaga Tasks Cultural Leaders on Early Marriages, FGM

In short
According to a report by the United Nations Childrens Fund UNICEF in 2016 regarding the State of the Worlds Children, nearly one in every two girls in Uganda is married off before the age of 18.
Kamuswaga Tasks Cultural Leaders on Early Marriages, FGM6 Nov 2018, 13:48 Comments 129 Views Entebbe, Uganda Health Lifestyle Politics Report
Kooki chiefdom Kamuswaga Apollo Sansa Kabumbuli and premier Idi Kiwanuka upon arrival at Entebbe airport on Saturday night.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.