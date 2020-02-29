In short
The Town Council LC 3 chairperson, Geoffrey Byamukama announced the decision during the council sitting on Thursday. He explained that the facilities in the taxi park can’t handle the high volume of people with some opting to reside there.
Kamwenge Ban Residences In Taxi Park
29 Feb 2020
