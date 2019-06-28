Kamwenge district councillors praying at the district headquarters on Friday. They wished their counterparts from Kitagwenda the best of luck.

According to a transition report that was read by the Kamwenge Deputy chairperson Peter Asaba, Kitagwenda will be made up of six Sub Counties and two town councils. The Sub Counties are Nyabbani, Ntara, Kanara, Kicheche, Mahyoro and the Town Councils are Kabujogera and Ntara-Kicwamba.