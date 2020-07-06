Kamwenge District Receives UGX 100m to Fix Kahunge-Rukunyu Road

In short
The poor state of the road has recently triggered protests from residents, especially farmers and bodaboda riders. The resident said that the road is filled with potholes and galleys and becomes so slippery, especially during the rainy season.
Kamwenge District Receives UGX 100m to Fix Kahunge-Rukunyu Road6 Jul 2020, 06:22 Comments 122 Views Kamwenge, Uganda Local government Misc Updates
Ugandans are still struggling to cope with poor road work all over the country. Login to license this image from 1$.
