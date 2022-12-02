Kamwenge District to Benefit from UGX 16B USMID Project

In short
The money will be used to construct three roads which include Bwitankanja-Nsonosa 5.6 kilometers, Burambira-Mikamba-Bwitankanja 6.7 Kilometers and Mutwe-Kyamwera 7.4 Kilometers, construction of a Market Shed and Taxi Park and construction of a playground.
Kamwenge District to Benefit from UGX 16B USMID Project2 Dec 2022
In short
