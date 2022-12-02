EDSON KINENE
Kamwenge District to Benefit from UGX 16B USMID Project

2 Dec 2022, 17:44 Comments 50 Views Kamwenge, Uganda Business and finance Updates
Lands Minister Judith Nabakooba flags over the construction of USMID projects in Kamwenge

In short
The money will be used to construct three roads which include Bwitankanja-Nsonosa 5.6 kilometers, Burambira-Mikamba-Bwitankanja 6.7 Kilometers and Mutwe-Kyamwera 7.4 Kilometers, construction of a Market Shed and Taxi Park and construction of a playground.

 

