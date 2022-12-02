Kamwenge District to Benefit from UGX 16B USMID Project

Lands Minister Judith Nabakooba flags over the construction of USMID projects in Kamwenge

In short

The money will be used to construct three roads which include Bwitankanja-Nsonosa 5.6 kilometers, Burambira-Mikamba-Bwitankanja 6.7 Kilometers and Mutwe-Kyamwera 7.4 Kilometers, construction of a Market Shed and Taxi Park and construction of a playground.