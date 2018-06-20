Kamwenge Drivers Abandon Taxi Park

In short
Julius Tugume, a taxi driver plying the Kamwenge- Ibanda road, says the taxi park is located outside the busy section of the town, which denies them business.
Kamwenge Drivers Abandon Taxi Park20 Jun 2018, 12:11 Comments 171 Views Kamwenge, Uganda Business and finance Analysis
