Basaija Idd
11:31

Kamwenge Farmers Dry Lack of Extension Services

29 Jan 2020, 11:30 Comments 124 Views Kamwenge, Uganda Agriculture Misc Western Updates

In short
Milton Kamusiime, a local farmer in Rwenja, Kitagwenda district says most of the local farmers lack adequate knowledge of modern farming practices.

 

Tagged with: Extension workers Kitagwenda District Lutheran Church of Uganda farmers kamwenge district
Mentioned: Farmers

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.