A bulldozer at the Dura Quarry. The mine is now a source of contention between Kamwenge and Kitagwenda district with each claiming its ownership.

In short

The Kitagwenda LC V chairman, Robert Mugabe, says the quarry is in Kanara Sub County and all royalties should be channeled to his district. Mugabe alleges that in 2015, Kamwenge bribed surveyors to produce a report in their favor, something he says Kitagwenda is ready to challenge at all costs.