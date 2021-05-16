Kamwokya Mob Kills Thief, Steal his Private Parts

In short
But although Onyango has met a gruesome end, the local leadership think it is good riddance. Mugabe Adrian, the defense secretary of Old Kira road zone in Bukoto parish said the deceased has been known as one of thugs reportedly terrorizing the residents in Bukoto and Kamwokya slums at night.
Kamwokya Mob Kills Thief, Steal his Private Parts16 May 2021, 16:23 Comments 165 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Breaking news
