Kamwokya Mob Kills Thief, Steal his Private Parts

A police Patrol picked the body

In short
But although Onyango has met a gruesome end, the local leadership think it is good riddance. Mugabe Adrian, the defense secretary of Old Kira road zone in Bukoto parish said the deceased has been known as one of thugs reportedly terrorizing the residents in Bukoto and Kamwokya slums at night.

 

