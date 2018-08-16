Davidson Ndyabahika
18:22

Kamwokya Residents Protest MP Kyagulanyi's Detention

16 Aug 2018, 18:20 Comments 183 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Politics Security Updates
A boda boda rider moves past a youthful crowd of Bobi Wine supporters in Kamwokya Kampala on Thursday Davidson Ndyabahika

A boda boda rider moves past a youthful crowd of Bobi Wine supporters in Kamwokya Kampala on Thursday Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Anti-riot police was forced to fire teargas and live bullets as the angry youth blocked the road using tree branches and burning tyres.

 

Tagged with: kamwokya residents demand to see bobi wine
Mentioned: kamwokya kampala

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.