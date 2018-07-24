Kamya, KCCA Councillors, Technical Staff, Meet to End Impasse

In short
The meeting was attending by technocrats led by the KCCA Executive Director, Jenifer Musisi, city councilors and division mayors. The KCCA Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago was no show.
Kamya, KCCA Councillors, Technical Staff, Meet to End Impasse24 Jul 2018, 21:28 Comments 90 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Report
Kampala Minister Beti Kamya (middle) addressing journalists after the meeting with political and technical wing to resolve the impasse at City Hall Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.