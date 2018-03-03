Kamya to Meet Boda Boda Stages Chairperson in Kampala

In short
When she visited the Office of Registrar of Companies, Kamya said there were 56 registered boda boda associations, but when she went on ground searching for these associations, only 19 were active.
Kamya to Meet Boda Boda Stages Chairperson in Kampala3 Mar 2018, 16:48 Comments 141 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Report
A section of boda boda riders who attended a meeting called by Kampala Minister Beti Kamya Login to license this image from 1$.
