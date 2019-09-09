Mwesigwa Alon
Kamya to Museveni: I’ve Already Delivered Kampala

9 Sep 2019 Kampala, Uganda
Kamya made the pledge when she was appointed minister in 2016. Kampala traditionally votes against the incumbent and government officials have been on offensive in the last three years to turn the city into the ruling party’s stronghold.

 

