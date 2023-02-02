In short
According to Kitagwenda District Engineer, Andrew Baguma, the project will include the construction of three classroom blocks, a science laboratory, an administration block, 2 units of staff quarters, a Kitchen unit, two five-stance latrines, a multipurpose hall, an ICT library, and a playground.
Kanara Seed School Construction Kicks Off
