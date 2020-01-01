Kanda Bongoman Takes Ugandans Down Memory Lane in New Year Celebration

In short
At 12:15 a.m Congolese Soukous Muscian Kanda Bongoman came on stage, rekindling memories with his top tracks. His performance lasted one and shall hours sending revelers in frenzy as many danced and sang along.
Kanda Bongoman Takes Ugandans Down Memory Lane in New Year Celebration1 Jan 2020, 05:24 Comments 119 Views Kampala, Uganda Misc Updates
