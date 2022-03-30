EDSON KINENE
18:32

Kanoni SS Students Arrested Over Strike

30 Mar 2022, 18:23 Comments 84 Views Kazo, Western Region, Uganda Education Updates

In short
Patrick Katembeka, the headteacher, says the students in senior one, three, and four were protesting after they were told that the school will not participate in the regional sports competitions due to lack of funds.

 

Tagged with: 12 arrested over strike in Kazo
Mentioned: Kazo District Local Government

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.