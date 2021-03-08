Mugisha James
16:30

Kansaga Man Locks Wife and Children Inside House, Torches it

8 Mar 2021, 16:26 Comments 159 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Human rights Crime Breaking news
SP Patrick Onyango

SP Patrick Onyango

In short
It’s alleged that Nkonge developed an argument from 10:00PM with the partner Nakalema Jane and quarreled until morning towards 5:00am. However, he moved outside shortly and returned with the jerry can of petrol locked the house and set it ablaze.

 

Tagged with: Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango Nakalema Jane Nkenga Muhammad
Mentioned: Nsambya Hospital Wiling zone-Kansanga in Makindye Division kabalagala police station

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.