Kanungu-Kihihi-Rukungiri Road Develops Cracks Before Completion

In short
Leaders and locals are now protesting after cracks started emerging in the already tarmacked spots in Kanungu district. According to locals and leaders, the cracks are visible at Kinyashweera in Nyamwegabira sub-county, Kihihi, Nyamirama, and Kanyantorogo sub-counties and along Kihihi-Ishasha.
Kanungu-Kihihi-Rukungiri Road Develops Cracks Before Completion28 Aug 2022, 09:57 Comments 218 Views Kanungu District, Kanungu, Uganda Business and finance Updates
