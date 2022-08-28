Samuel Amanya
Kanungu-Kihihi-Rukungiri Road Develops Cracks Before Completion

A crack at Kinyashweera along Kihihi-Kanungu stretch (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)

In short
Leaders and locals are now protesting after cracks started emerging in the already tarmacked spots in Kanungu district. According to locals and leaders, the cracks are visible at Kinyashweera in Nyamwegabira sub-county, Kihihi, Nyamirama, and Kanyantorogo sub-counties and along Kihihi-Ishasha.

 

