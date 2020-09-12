Dominic Ochola
Kanyamunyu to Pay 10 Cows, 3 Goats for Killing Akena

Dr John Baptist Odama, the Gulu Archbishop backed by Rwot David Onena Acana II, the Paramount Chief of Acholi persuaded Akena’s family who in turn opened up to the negotiations. The reconcilers summoned the two families for the first meeting that was held today in Gulu.

 

