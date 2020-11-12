Alex Otto
16:24

Kanyamunyu's Sentenced to Five years for Manslaughter

12 Nov 2020, 16:22 Comments 234 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
Kanyamunyu and his Gilfriend Cynthia Munwangari Nicholas Bamulanzeki

In short
Mathew Kanyamunyu’s murder charge was reduced to manslaughter by the Director of Public Prosecution after a plea bargaining session held at the High Court criminal division in Kampala today.

 

