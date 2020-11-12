In short
Mathew Kanyamunyu’s murder charge was reduced to manslaughter by the Director of Public Prosecution after a plea bargaining session held at the High Court criminal division in Kampala today.
Kanyamunyu's Sentenced to Five years for Manslaughter12 Nov 2020, 16:22 Comments 234 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
