Kanye West Promises to Do More Charity Work in Uganda

In short
Kanye West, who preferred being called Kanyesigye, his new name given to him by President, Yoweri Museveni promised to mobilise whatever resources he can as soon as he returns home.
Kanye West Promises to Do More Charity Work in Uganda16 Oct 2018, 17:44 Comments 138 Views Wakiso, Uganda Misc Report
Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian donating to children in Masulita Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.