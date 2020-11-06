In short
“This means he will serve 15 years," the judge said in explaining what three, five year terms served "consecutively" means. Kazinda has been battling three counts of accumulating abnormal wealth (illicit enrichment) instituted against him by the Inspectorate of Government-IG back in 2016.
Kanzinda Gets Yet Another 15 Years Jail for Illicit Enrichment 6 Nov 2020, 19:35 Comments 162 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
