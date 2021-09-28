AYUBU KIRINYA
Kapchorwa District, Security Officers Disagree on Demolition of Illegal Structures on Gov’t Land

28 Sep 2021, 09:05 Comments 139 Views Kapchorwa, Eastern Region, Uganda Local government Security Updates

In short
Kapchorwa LC V Chairperson, Evelyn Kubalika, says that they held a meeting on Thursday last week involving the district and municipal council authorities where they resolved to demolish the illegal structures at Boma grounds.

 

