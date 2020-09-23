Kapchorwa Hospital Closed After 50 Medics Tested Positive for COVID-19

In short
The notice, dated September 22 shows that 50 staff have so far tested positive, and three lives lost to COVID-19, at the facility. As a result, he added, services in the Pharmacy, the Female and male wards, Children’s Ward, Outpatient department, and the chronic care wards will be indefinitely suspended.
Kapchorwa Hospital Closed After 50 Medics Tested Positive for COVID-1923 Sep 2020, 14:20 Comments 83 Views Kapchorwa, Eastern Region, Uganda Health Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.