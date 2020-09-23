AYUBU KIRINYA
Kapchorwa Hospital Closed After 50 Medics Tested Positive for COVID-19

23 Sep 2020, 14:20 Comments 83 Views Kapchorwa, Eastern Region, Uganda Health Updates
The interior of Kapchorwa Hospital, the facility is now out of bound to the public

The notice, dated September 22 shows that 50 staff have so far tested positive, and three lives lost to COVID-19, at the facility. As a result, he added, services in the Pharmacy, the Female and male wards, Children’s Ward, Outpatient department, and the chronic care wards will be indefinitely suspended.

 

