Kapchorwa-Suam Road Construction Commissioned

The Uganda side project cost estimate is USD 105.76 million while the Kenya side of the project cost estimate is USD 147.3 million to be financed by the ADB and ADF loans and counterpart funding from the two governments.
Kapchorwa-Suam Road Construction Commissioned19 Aug 2018, 19:12 Comments 177 Views Kapchorwa, Uganda Business and finance East Africa Breaking news
President Museveni and Kenyan VP Ruto commissioning Suam road Construction Login to license this image from 1$.
