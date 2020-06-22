Kapelebyong Authorities Plot to Evict Ankole Pastoralists

In short
The pastoralists who entered the district with the aid of some middlemen rented kraals for their animals and have been grazing around the district. But residents and the local leaders are up in arms following massive destruction of crops in Amaseniko village, Kapelebyong Sub County.
Kapelebyong Authorities Plot to Evict Ankole Pastoralists22 Jun 2020, 06:03 Comments 109 Views Kapelebyong, Uganda Agriculture Security Updates
