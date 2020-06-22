Edward Eninu
Kapelebyong Authorities Plot to Evict Ankole Pastoralists

22 Jun 2020, 06:03 Comments 109 Views Kapelebyong, Uganda Agriculture Security Updates
Ankole longhorn Cattle drinking water. (Internet photo).

The pastoralists who entered the district with the aid of some middlemen rented kraals for their animals and have been grazing around the district. But residents and the local leaders are up in arms following massive destruction of crops in Amaseniko village, Kapelebyong Sub County.

 

