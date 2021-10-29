Edward Eninu
Kapelebyong District Gets Service Commission After Losing Recruitment Funds

Francis Akorikin, Kapelebyong district Chairperson.

Those approved are Herbert Otim, as the Chairperson of the Commission and two other members; Harriet Anyango and John Michael Ejagu. The nomination of Philomena Akello and John Francis Obokor was rejected, according to Richard Ssebandeke, the Kapelebyong Chief Administrative Officer- CAO.

 

