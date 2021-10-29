In short
Those approved are Herbert Otim, as the Chairperson of the Commission and two other members; Harriet Anyango and John Michael Ejagu. The nomination of Philomena Akello and John Francis Obokor was rejected, according to Richard Ssebandeke, the Kapelebyong Chief Administrative Officer- CAO.
Kapelebyong District Gets Service Commission After Losing Recruitment Funds
29 Oct 2021
Tagged with: Francis Akorikin, LCV Kapelebyong Kapelebyong gets DSC kapelebyong district council recruitment of staff in kapelebyong
