Kapelebyong LC V Chairperson Orders Residents to Intercept Karimojong Cattle

In short
Speaking to URN on Sunday, Mr.Akorikin said intercepting all the Karimojong animals being grazed in Kapelebyong district and hand over to army or police will send additional message to Karamoja leaders to know that the people of Kapelebyong district were tied of being killed and losing their livestocks to the Karimojong pastoralists.
Kapelebyong LC V Chairperson Orders Residents to Intercept Karimojong Cattle31 Oct 2022, 13:04 Comments 132 Views Security Human rights Crime Updates
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.