In short
Osia explained that he exchanged three cows with Karimojong warriors in 2014 for the firearm. According to Osia, he was compelled to acquire the firearm to protect his kraal of seventy cattle them from Karimojong cattle thieves.
Kapelebyong Man Surrenders Illegal Firearm Top story15 Apr 2020, 08:05 Comments 124 Views Kapelebyong, Uganda Security Report
In short
Tagged with: General Court Martial Maj. Gen. Jospeh Arocha Maxwell Ogwal, RPC East Kyoga gun surrender illegal guns in Teso
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.