Kapelebyong Man Surrenders Illegal Firearm Top story

15 Apr 2020, 08:05 Comments 124 Views Kapelebyong, Uganda Security Report
Julius Osia displaying his certificate with security officers

Osia explained that he exchanged three cows with Karimojong warriors in 2014 for the firearm. According to Osia, he was compelled to acquire the firearm to protect his kraal of seventy cattle them from Karimojong cattle thieves.

 

