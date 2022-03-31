In short
Oscar Gregg Ageca, the East Kyoga Regional Police Spokesman, says that Otai was shot during the pursuit of suspected Karimojong rustlers by the joint security forces of the Uganda People’s Defense Force and the Anti-Stock Theft Unit.
Kapelebyong Residents Resort to Protests Over Karimojong Raids Top story31 Mar 2022, 07:32 Comments 105 Views Kapelebyong, Uganda Crime Security Updates
Angry residents wait for answers from district officials with the body at Kapelebyong district headquarters.
In short
Tagged with: Francis Akorikin, LCV Kapelebyong karimojong cattle raids in teso okungur sub county protests in kapelebyong over karimojong cattle raids
Mentioned: Kapelebyong district
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.