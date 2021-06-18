Kapelebyong to Spend UGX 1.2 Billion on District Headquarters

In short
The structure, its foundation has already been laid in the first phase is expected to be complete in the next five years using funds from the Discretionary Development Equalization Grant- DDEG. The three storey building, if completed will host 67 offices including council hall.
Kapelebyong to Spend UGX 1.2 Billion on District Headquarters18 Jun 2021, 18:14 Comments 67 Views Kapelebyong, Uganda Local government Updates
In short
Tagged with: Francis Akorikin, LCV Kapelebyong Nasser Mukiibi, CAO Kapelebyong construction of new administration blocks district startup fund new administrative units
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.