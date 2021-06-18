Edward Eninu
Kapelebyong to Spend UGX 1.2 Billion on District Headquarters

18 Jun 2021, 18:14 Comments 67 Views Kapelebyong, Uganda Local government Updates
First building of Kapelebyong DLG commissioned on Thursday.

In short
The structure, its foundation has already been laid in the first phase is expected to be complete in the next five years using funds from the Discretionary Development Equalization Grant- DDEG. The three storey building, if completed will host 67 offices including council hall.

 

