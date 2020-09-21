Edward Eninu
Kapir County NRM MP Flag Bearer Dr. Isamat in Trouble

21 Sep 2020, 19:45 Comments 116 Views Ngora, Uganda Politics Local government Updates
Dr. Isamat Abraham.

“I wish to confirm to you that Dr. Abraham Isamat is a senior Veterinary Officer in Ngora District; who I heard was intending to contest for Kapir Constituency in Ngora in the general elections for 2021. I wish to state however that by close of business today 14th, September, 2020, he had not yet submitted his resignation letter”, the CAO’s letter reads.

 

