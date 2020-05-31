Stanley Ebele
20:21

Karamoja Border Districts Request For COVID-19 Surveilence Vehicles

31 May 2020, 20:09 Comments 94 Views Moroto, Uganda Health Misc Updates

In short
As South Sudan and Kenya register more Covid – 19 cases with Toposa and Turkana which have close ties with Karimojong communities confirming their fist cases, there are growing concerns of importation of the virus through the border posts in Karamoja.

 

