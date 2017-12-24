Edward Eninu
Karamoja Buses Double Transport Fare

24 Dec 2017 Moroto, Uganda
One of the bus parks in Kampala.

Stella Angolere, one of the passengers told URN that Shillings paid 50,000 from Kampala to Moroto but had no seat. Angolere says she stood almost all the way because she wanted to reach home. Moses Odeke, another passenger on Gateway Bus from Soroti to Moroto, says some conductors have taken advantage of the season to exploit passengers

 

