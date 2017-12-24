Karamoja Buses Double Transport Fare

In short
Stella Angolere, one of the passengers told URN that Shillings paid 50,000 from Kampala to Moroto but had no seat. Angolere says she stood almost all the way because she wanted to reach home. Moses Odeke, another passenger on Gateway Bus from Soroti to Moroto, says some conductors have taken advantage of the season to exploit passengers
Karamoja Buses Double Transport Fare24 Dec 2017, 16:39 Comments 149 Views Moroto, Uganda Business and finance Interview
Tagged with: gateway bus karamoja sub region christmas 2017
Mentioned: moroto district
