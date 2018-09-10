Karamoja Cleric Wants Locals Forced to Bury

In short
At the funeral, about 20 members of Atekok Imongora were subjected to lashes by the clan authorities after they were rounded up from different places for attempting to dodge the burial.
Karamoja Cleric Wants Locals Forced to Bury10 Sep 2018, 08:00 Comments 240 Views Moroto, Uganda Lifestyle Misc Analysis
Rev. Samuel Ngorok on red gown and his collegues during burial in Olilim, Katakwi. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.