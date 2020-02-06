In short
Dr. Francis Inangolet Olaki, the Moroto District Production Officer told URN on Thursday morning the district has dispatched four experts led by the Entomology officer to keep watch at the border and report back to the District and Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industries and Fisheries.
Karamoja Districts Deploy Teams at Kenya, Uganda Border to Monitor Desert Locusts
